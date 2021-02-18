Zacks Investment Research Downgrades U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) to Sell

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on USX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

NYSE:USX opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $471.23 million, a PE ratio of -949.05 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $11,640,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $4,261,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $1,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 187,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

