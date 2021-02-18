Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) to Hold

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vonovia SE provides real estate services. Its operating segment consists of Rental, Extension and Sales. The Company manages, leases and sells apartments. Vonovia SE is headquartered in Bochum, Germany. “

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:VONOY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,042. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

