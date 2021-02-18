Zacks Investment Research Lowers iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Hold

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

ICAD has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

ICAD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. 149,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,333. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. iCAD has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $404.22 million, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.30.

In other iCAD news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 151,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,665 shares of company stock worth $650,541. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 621.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

