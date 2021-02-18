Zacks Investment Research Lowers Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Hold

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.20.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $142.28 on Thursday. Primerica has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $150.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 412.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 39,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Primerica by 529.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

