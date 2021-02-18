Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) to Hold

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

TT stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.23. 18,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.79.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,766 shares of company stock worth $37,078,183. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

