Zacks Investment Research Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $76.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twitter’ fourth-quarter 2020 revenues increased year over year on a global, broad-based recovery in advertising revenues driven by continued strength in markets that saw earlier recoveries from the pandemic. Strong brand advertiser demand for digital ads and for Twitter’s solutions are major positives. Global conversation around current events and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand the monetized user base. Additionally, product improvement including continued increases in relevance across notifications, search, Explore, and the Home timeline boosted user retention across new and recently reactivated accounts. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the year to date period. However, increasing competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google doesn’t bode well for the stock.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on TWTR. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.99.

TWTR stock opened at $71.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

