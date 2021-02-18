Zacks Investment Research Lowers VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Sell

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on VTGN. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VistaGen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

NASDAQ VTGN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,474. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $371.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $14,550,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $14,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $8,703,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,734,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,345,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

