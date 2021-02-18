Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to “Buy”

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. Analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

