Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) to Hold

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Shares of OIS stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Oil States International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Oil States International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Oil States International by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

