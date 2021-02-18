Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) to Hold

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PROS. Barclays began coverage on shares of ProSight Global in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of ProSight Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ PROS opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $547.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.47. ProSight Global has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

