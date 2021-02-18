Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) to Buy

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Shares of TLS traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.14. 4,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.02. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth $3,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth $42,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth $554,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

