Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,943,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $1,515,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,893,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 287,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $72,283,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.22.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $479.58 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $488.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $411.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.84. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.13, for a total transaction of $1,113,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

