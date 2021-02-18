Zenswap Network Token One Day Volume Reaches $166.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $18,320.36 and approximately $166.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.96 or 0.00902351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00045590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.54 or 0.05074746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00048704 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.