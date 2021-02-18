Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of PKG opened at $133.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.78. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

