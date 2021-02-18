Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $226.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $231.42.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

