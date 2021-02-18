Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,080 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after buying an additional 151,859 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $204,524,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $166,961,000 after buying an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

COP stock opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $59.55.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

