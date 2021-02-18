Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 19,882 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,882 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,671 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at $24,196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 87.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 114,730 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $139,769.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,192.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $320,375.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,745.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,548 shares of company stock worth $1,121,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

