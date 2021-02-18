Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,092 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,285,000 after purchasing an additional 152,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,856,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,677,000 after purchasing an additional 184,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $70.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

