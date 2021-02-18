Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 925 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after acquiring an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,889,000 after acquiring an additional 454,654 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,981,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,805,000 after acquiring an additional 246,367 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,982,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 215,003 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $128.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $316.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

