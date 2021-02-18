Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Short Interest Down 26.5% in January

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the January 14th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG opened at $193.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.05. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

