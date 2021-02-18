Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,504,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,563,000 after purchasing an additional 58,344 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $168.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.53. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

