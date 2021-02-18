Zoracles Trading Down 7% This Week (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $1.12 million worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoracles token can currently be purchased for approximately $791.23 or 0.01522788 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zoracles has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.16 or 0.00371755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00060022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00078961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00085400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00082351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.73 or 0.00428654 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00174312 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,463 tokens. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com.

Buying and Selling Zoracles

