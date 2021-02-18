Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cubic were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 70.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 350.0% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the third quarter valued at $211,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

NYSE:CUB opened at $69.18 on Thursday. Cubic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. Cubic’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

