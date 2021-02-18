Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

ALLO stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

