Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $200,000 in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In other news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $59.35 on Thursday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.24 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.