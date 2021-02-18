Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $206,000 in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,084,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 466,439 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 243,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 34.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,514 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1,222.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 210,794 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $24.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

