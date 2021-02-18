Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,829 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $117,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $703,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,801,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,185.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,582 shares of company stock worth $3,514,074 over the last ninety days. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

