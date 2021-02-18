Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 417.4% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,735,000 after buying an additional 598,763 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

