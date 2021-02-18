Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avaya were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Avaya by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVYA shares. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

AVYA stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

