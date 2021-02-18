Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Gentherm by 401.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 79,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 53.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Gentherm by 49.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Gentherm by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM stock opened at $70.40 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 1.50.

THRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

