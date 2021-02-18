Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the year.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

ZURVY stock opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.