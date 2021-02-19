$0.16 EPS Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

A number of research analysts have commented on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 243,470 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 242,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $46,381,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. 1,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,262. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

