$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Core Laboratories reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 449,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,338. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $36.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 2.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

