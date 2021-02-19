-$0.19 EPS Expected for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.02). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIOX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 67,541 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,043,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

