-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gannett’s earnings. Gannett posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 123.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gannett will report full-year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.84) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gannett.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gannett by 68.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gannett by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200,636 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Gannett by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 25,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Gannett in the second quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gannett by 10.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,044,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gannett stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. 1,850,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,447. The company has a market capitalization of $786.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Gannett has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

