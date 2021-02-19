$0.63 EPS Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.76. Incyte reported earnings of ($2.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,277. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 69.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 16.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $238,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 36.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 272,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.