$0.70 EPS Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. DXC Technology reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. 2,606,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,870. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $30.53.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 66,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in DXC Technology by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,107,000 after buying an additional 984,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

