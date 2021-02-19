-$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post ($0.76) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.62). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($1.81) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($4.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($3.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($1.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

In other news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,911,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,200. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $587.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

