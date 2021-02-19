$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Camping World reported sales of $964.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camping World.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE CWH traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.64. 1,053,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27. Camping World has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $4,267,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,467,503 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 8.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

