$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to announce earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.14. The Procter & Gamble reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $129.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $318.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

