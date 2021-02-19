$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.61. DTE Energy posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,281 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 93,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,100. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.