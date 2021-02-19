$1.35 EPS Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.46. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average is $88.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

