$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.42. Philip Morris International reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,040,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

