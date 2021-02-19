$1.77 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.65. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $7.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $303,562.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,288 shares of company stock worth $10,994,559. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.