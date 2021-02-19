$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to report sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $7.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $172.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.32. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $179.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

