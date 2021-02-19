$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2021

Analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to report sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $7.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $172.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.32. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $179.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.