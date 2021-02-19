$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. BOK Financial reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 7,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOKF opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $84.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

