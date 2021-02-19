10,609 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Purchased by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $4,267,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,467,503. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,206. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

