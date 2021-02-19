10,617 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after buying an additional 24,999 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kohl’s by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $2.92 on Friday, reaching $51.50. 117,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,976. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.59.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.