11,129 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NCLH opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $52.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

