$122.50 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report sales of $122.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the highest is $123.00 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $135.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $495.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.20 million to $496.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $504.25 million, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $510.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.91. 111,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,411. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $35.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

